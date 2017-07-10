Tweenies is a British live action children's entertainment series created by Will Brenton and Iain Lauchlan. The programme is centred on four infant characters, known as the "Tweenies", playing, singing and dancing in a fictional nursery in England. They are cared for by two adult Tweenies and two dogs. Unlike the Teletubbies, the Tweenies are well developed and are able to communicate effectively.

390 episodes were broadcast between 6 September 1999 and 24 July 2002. In 2000, the show won a BAFTA award for Best Pre-school Live Action series, and singles featuring exclusive songs spent some weeks in the charts during the early 2000s. The series premiered on the BBC's children's block, and was repeated on CBeebies from the channel's launch in 2002 until 2016. It was also shown on Noggin in the United States and in other countries worldwide.