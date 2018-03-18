Alexander BaillieBorn 6 January 1956
Alexander Baillie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbfad71b-a2d1-4d8a-bc62-c9e3d1fe7cbd
Alexander Baillie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Baillie (born 6 January 1956) is an English cellist, recognised internationally as one of the finest of his generation. He is currently professor of cello at the Bremen Hochschule and at Birmingham Conservatoire, as well as at various summer schools in the UK and Europe. He is one of the main cello professors at the Cadenza Summer School, and also runs an annual cello summer course in Bryanston.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Baillie Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto in D minor
Charles Villiers Stanford
Cello Concerto in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Cello Concerto in D minor
Last played on
Ballade
Minna Keal
Ballade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballade
Performer
Last played on
Cello concerto Op.18
Bernard George Stevens
Cello concerto Op.18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Cello concerto Op.18
Conductor
Last played on
Sonata for Cello and Piano No.1 in E minor, Op.38
Alexander Baillie
Sonata for Cello and Piano No.1 in E minor, Op.38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sonata for Cello and Piano No.1 in E minor, Op.38
Performer
Cello Sonata
Richard Rodney Bennett
Cello Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt5q.jpglink
Cello Sonata
Performer
Sonata for viola or cello (2nd mvt)
Rebecca Clarke
Sonata for viola or cello (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
Sonata for viola or cello (2nd mvt)
Performer
Duo no.1
Martinu, Max Baillie & Alexander Baillie
Duo no.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duo no.1
Composer
Last played on
Sonata for Piano KV576
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata for Piano KV576
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata for Piano KV576
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5mc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-26T19:25:32
26
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exrc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-29T19:25:32
29
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2mp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-01T19:25:32
1
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezhc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1989-07-26T19:25:32
26
Jul
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecb5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-04T19:25:32
4
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist