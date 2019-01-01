Mabel WayneBorn 16 July 1904. Died 19 June 1978
Mabel Wayne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbfa3928-633f-4447-ad11-6aa408f71f9f
Mabel Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabel Wayne (July 16, 1890 – June 19, 1978) was an American songwriter. She was born in Brooklyn, New York as Mabel Wimpfheimer in 1890 (although she preferred to use the dates 1899 and 1904 later), and studied piano in Switzerland and then at the New York School of Music. Wayne performed as a concert pianist and singer, and as a dancer in vaudeville, and had a short-lived marriage to a salesman in the 1910s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mabel Wayne Tracks
Sort by
Mabel Wayne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist