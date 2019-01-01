Mabel Wayne (July 16, 1890 – June 19, 1978) was an American songwriter. She was born in Brooklyn, New York as Mabel Wimpfheimer in 1890 (although she preferred to use the dates 1899 and 1904 later), and studied piano in Switzerland and then at the New York School of Music. Wayne performed as a concert pianist and singer, and as a dancer in vaudeville, and had a short-lived marriage to a salesman in the 1910s.