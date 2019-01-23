Holst Singers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030456h.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbf85234-4a25-4a06-9421-f7725042277f
Holst Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Holst Singers are an amateur choir based in London, United Kingdom. The choir is named indirectly after the English composer Gustav Holst, taking its name from the Holst Room at St Paul's Girls' School, the venue for rehearsals during the choir's early years.
The musical director is the English conductor Stephen Layton. The countertenor James Bowman is the president of the choir.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Holst Singers Tracks
Sort by
God Is With Us
John Tavener
God Is With Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
God Is With Us
Last played on
Panis angelicus, Op 80
Pierre Villette
Panis angelicus, Op 80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Panis angelicus, Op 80
Last played on
Loch Lomond
Trad.
Loch Lomond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Loch Lomond
Last played on
Festival Te Deum in F major
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Festival Te Deum in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Festival Te Deum in F major
Last played on
Just as the tide was flowing
Trad.
Just as the tide was flowing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Just as the tide was flowing
Last played on
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
Benjamin Britten
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Death of Nicholas (Saint Nicholas)
Last played on
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 5
Alexander Gretchaninov
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 5
Last played on
Over hill, over dale (Three Shakespeare Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Over hill, over dale (Three Shakespeare Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Over hill, over dale (Three Shakespeare Songs)
Last played on
O Spiritual Pilgrim
Holst Singers
O Spiritual Pilgrim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
O Spiritual Pilgrim
Last played on
Mae Nghariad i'n Fenws
Holst Singers
Mae Nghariad i'n Fenws
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Mae Nghariad i'n Fenws
Last played on
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 1
Alexander Gretchaninov
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 1
Last played on
God is with us
John Tavener
God is with us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
God is with us
Last played on
O magnum misterium, op. 53
Pierre Villette
O magnum misterium, op. 53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
O magnum misterium, op. 53
Last played on
Totus tuus
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Totus tuus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Totus tuus
Last played on
Lord, Now Lettest Thou Thy Servant, Op 34 No 1 = Nïne Otpushchayeshï
Alexander Gretchaninov
Lord, Now Lettest Thou Thy Servant, Op 34 No 1 = Nïne Otpushchayeshï
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Lord, Now Lettest Thou Thy Servant, Op 34 No 1 = Nïne Otpushchayeshï
Last played on
The Cherubic Hymn
Alexander Gretchaninov
The Cherubic Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
The Cherubic Hymn
Last played on
Radiant Light
Viktor Sergeevich Kalinnikov
Radiant Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Radiant Light
The Ikon
Georgy Sviridov
The Ikon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br157.jpglink
The Ikon
Now the powers of heaven
Alexander Gretchaninov
Now the powers of heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Now the powers of heaven
Let thy good spirit
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Let thy good spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Let thy good spirit
Last played on
Radiant Light [Svete tihiy], Op.73
Alexander Dmitriyevich Kastalsky
Radiant Light [Svete tihiy], Op.73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
Radiant Light [Svete tihiy], Op.73
Last played on
Lord, now lettest thou thy servant, Op 34 No 1
Alexander Gretchaninov
Lord, now lettest thou thy servant, Op 34 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz27l.jpglink
Lord, now lettest thou thy servant, Op 34 No 1
Last played on
The Lamb
John Taverner
The Lamb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59d.jpglink
The Lamb
Last played on
Concerto For Mixed Chorus
Alfred Schnittke
Concerto For Mixed Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Concerto For Mixed Chorus
Last played on
The Ikon (Songs of Troubled Times)
Georgy Vasilevich Sviridov, James Bowman, Holst Singers & Stephen Layton
The Ikon (Songs of Troubled Times)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhz7.jpglink
The Ikon (Songs of Troubled Times)
Composer
Last played on
Here dwells my heart
Trad, Kathryn Tickell & Holst Singers
Here dwells my heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnws.jpglink
Here dwells my heart
Composer
Last played on
Song for Athene
John Tavener
Song for Athene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Song for Athene
Last played on
Choral hymns from the Rig Veda; No. 3 Hymn to Vena
Gustav Holst
Choral hymns from the Rig Veda; No. 3 Hymn to Vena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Choral hymns from the Rig Veda; No. 3 Hymn to Vena
Last played on
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 3
Alexander Gretchaninov
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030456h.jpglink
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 3
Last played on
Four Estonian Lullabies: Lulling
Veljo Tormis
Four Estonian Lullabies: Lulling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Four Estonian Lullabies: Lulling
Last played on
Four Estonian Lullabies: Hushaby, lullaby!
Veljo Tormis
Four Estonian Lullabies: Hushaby, lullaby!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Four Estonian Lullabies: Hushaby, lullaby!
Last played on
A Boy was Born, Op. 3
Benjamin Britten
A Boy was Born, Op. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A Boy was Born, Op. 3
Last played on
6 Choruses for male chorus and string orchestra (Op.53), no.5; How mighty are the Sabbaths
Gustav Holst
6 Choruses for male chorus and string orchestra (Op.53), no.5; How mighty are the Sabbaths
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
6 Choruses for male chorus and string orchestra (Op.53), no.5; How mighty are the Sabbaths
Last played on
I sowed the seeds of love
Gustav Holst
I sowed the seeds of love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
I sowed the seeds of love
Last played on
Rejoice, O Virgin
Sergei Rachmaninov
Rejoice, O Virgin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Rejoice, O Virgin
Last played on
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47h.jpglink
Let all mortal flesh keep silence
Last played on
God is With Us
John Tavener
God is With Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
God is With Us
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 70: Bridge, Sir Harrison Birtwistle & Holst
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezqbj5
Royal Albert Hall
2011-09-07T19:45:27
7
Sep
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 70: Bridge, Sir Harrison Birtwistle & Holst
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 73 - In memoriam Vernon Handley (11/11/1930 - 10/9/2008)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq5rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2008-09-10T19:45:27
10
Sep
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 73 - In memoriam Vernon Handley (11/11/1930 - 10/9/2008)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg8rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-01T19:45:27
1
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-14T19:45:27
14
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6x5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-21T19:45:27
21
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Holst Singers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist