Eric Sheridan Prydz (,; born 19 July 1976), also known by his aliases Pryda and Cirez D (among a number of others), is a Swedish DJ, record producer, and musician. He rose to fame with his 2004 hit single "Call on Me", and saw continued chart success with "Proper Education" in 2007, and "Pjanoo" in 2008. In 2016, he released his debut studio album, Opus.
In 2017, he won DJ of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards and was also nominated for Live Act of the Year.
Pryda Tracks
The Hoax
Pryda
Stay With Me
Pryda
Tokyo Express x Stay With Me
Black Mami & Pryda
Vision x Agag
Radio Slave
The End Is Just The Beginning
Pryda
On Off (Pryda Remix)
Cirez D
Layers
Pryda
Lillo
Pryda
Allein
Pryda
Choo
Pryda
The Future
Pryda
Untitled
Pryda
ID
Pryda
One day
Pryda
Bytatag
Pryda
Murainy/Diamond Life
Pryda
Rakfunk
Pryda
The Truth
Pryda
Welcome To My House
Pryda
Run
Pryda
Unknown
Pryda
Epic 2.0
Pryda
Ballaton
Pryda
Muranyi
Pryda
Liam
Pryda
Deleted Record
None
Linked
Pryda
Sequence One
Pryda
