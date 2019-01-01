Mark HunterMember of the band Chimaira. Born 26 May 1977
Mark Hunter
1977-05-26
Mark Hunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Hunter (born May 26, 1977) is an American musician and photographer and is the vocalist for the heavy metal band Chimaira.
