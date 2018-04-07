TritonalFormed 2007
Tritonal
2007
Tritonal Biography
Tritonal is an American music duo from Austin, Texas consisting of producers and DJs Chad Cisneros and David Reed. They are known for hosting the Tritonia radio show.
Tritonal Tracks
Now or Never (Miiu Edit) (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
Tritonal
Now or Never (Miiu Edit) (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Now or Never (Miiu Edit) (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
Last played on
Hey Mamama
Tritonal
Hey Mamama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Hey Mamama
Last played on
Blackout (Cyantific Remix)
Tritonal
Blackout (Cyantific Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Blackout (Cyantific Remix)
Last played on
Blackout (Cyantific Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
Tritonal
Blackout (Cyantific Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Blackout (Cyantific Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
Last played on
Broken (feat. Jenaux)
Tritonal
Broken (feat. Jenaux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Broken (feat. Jenaux)
Last played on
Now Or Never (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
Tritonal
Now Or Never (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Now Or Never (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Blackout (LAXX Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
Tritonal
Blackout (LAXX Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Blackout (LAXX Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
Last played on
Blackout (feat. Steph Jones)
Tritonal
Blackout (feat. Steph Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Blackout (feat. Steph Jones)
Last played on
Blackout (feat. Steph Jones)
Tritonal
Blackout (feat. Steph Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Blackout (feat. Steph Jones)
Last played on
Gamma Gamma (Brillz Remix)
Tritonal
Gamma Gamma (Brillz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Gamma Gamma (Brillz Remix)
Last played on
Colours (feat. Sterling Fox)
Paris Blohm & Tritonal
Colours (feat. Sterling Fox)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colours (feat. Sterling Fox)
Performer
Last played on
Colors
Tritonal
Colors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Colors
Last played on
Colours
Paris Blohm & Tritonal
Colours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colours
Performer
Last played on
Now Or Never (Pierce Fulton Remix) (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
Tritonal
Now Or Never (Pierce Fulton Remix) (feat. Phoebe Ryan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Retake (Extended Mix)
Tritonal
Retake (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Retake (Extended Mix)
Last played on
Can't Keep It In (Air Up There)
Tritonal
Can't Keep It In (Air Up There)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Can't Keep It In (Air Up There)
Last played on
Turbine
Tritonal
Turbine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Turbine
Last played on
Can't Keep It In (feat. Jeza)
Tritonal
Can't Keep It In (feat. Jeza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Can't Keep It In (feat. Jeza)
Last played on
Slave (Ben Gold Remix)
Tritonal
Slave (Ben Gold Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Slave (Ben Gold Remix)
Last played on
Everafter (Craig Connelly Remix)
Tritonal
Everafter (Craig Connelly Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Everafter (Craig Connelly Remix)
Last played on
Slave (Tritonal & Ben Gold Dub)
Tritonal
Slave (Tritonal & Ben Gold Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Slave (Tritonal & Ben Gold Dub)
Last played on
Something New Feat. Jenry R [Enhanced]
Tritonal
Something New Feat. Jenry R [Enhanced]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Something New Feat. Jenry R [Enhanced]
Last played on
Utopia (Arty Remix)
Tritonal
Utopia (Arty Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Utopia (Arty Remix)
Last played on
Utopia
Tritonal
Utopia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nb5mw.jpglink
Utopia
Last played on
