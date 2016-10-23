John BolesBorn 28 October 1895. Died 27 February 1969
John Boles
1895-10-28
John Boles Biography (Wikipedia)
John Boles (October 28, 1895 – February 27, 1969) was an American singer and actor best known for playing Victor Moritz in the 1931 film Frankenstein.
John Boles Tracks
It Happened in Monterey
