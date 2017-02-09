Martin ButlerComposer. Born 1960
Martin Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Butler (born 1960 in Romsey, Hampshire, England) is a musician and composer of classical music. He studied at the University of Manchester and the Royal Northern College of Music. In 1983 he received a Fulbright Award for study at Princeton University, USA, where he was resident until 1987, and in 1985 he received the Master of Fine Arts.
In 1988 he was awarded the Mendelssohn Scholarship which enabled him to spend several weeks at Tempo Reale, Berio's studio in Florence, and in 1994 was awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Northern College of Music. From September 1998 to July 1999 Martin Butler was Composer-in-Residence at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton in the United States. He is currently Professor of Music at the University of Sussex.
He is the brother of Timmy Mallet.[citation needed]
Martin Butler Tracks
Sort by
American Rounds: No.1 Vigaroso
Dirty Beasts - The Pig
II (American Rounds)
Dirty Beasts (The Pig)
Down-Hollow Winds
Down hollow winds for wind quintet
Martin Butler Links
