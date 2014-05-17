Johann Samuel SchroeterBorn 2 March 1753. Died 2 November 1788
1753-03-02
Johann Samuel Schroeter Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Samuel Schroeter or Schröter (c. 1752–1788) was a German pianist and composer, active in London from 1772.
Piano Concerto Op3 no 3
Murray Perahia
Piano Concerto Op3 no 3
