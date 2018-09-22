Andy Votel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbe22461-aab6-4170-9214-0efcc5c4432e
Andy Votel Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew "Andy Votel" Shallcross (born 4 November 1975 in Marple Bridge, Stockport) is an English musician, DJ, record producer, graphic designer and co-founder of Twisted Nerve Records and the reissue label Finders Keepers Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Votel Performances & Interviews
- Laetitia Sadier chats to Andy Votelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026krpq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026krpq.jpg2014-09-14T21:00:00.000ZFormer Stereolab signer Laetitia Sadier chats to Andy Votel from Finders Keepers Records at Portmeirion’s Festival Number 6.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026krr4
Laetitia Sadier chats to Andy Votel
Andy Votel Tracks
Sort by
Reader and Rain
Andy Votel
Reader and Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reader and Rain
Last played on
God Bless
Andy Votel
God Bless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Bless
Last played on
Snow Song
Andy Votel
Snow Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snow Song
Last played on
Hand Of Doom
Andy Votel
Hand Of Doom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Of Doom
Last played on
Urbanite Rocks
Andy Votel
Urbanite Rocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Urbanite Rocks
Last played on
Playlists featuring Andy Votel
Andy Votel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist