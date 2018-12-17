EmiSunshine or Emilie Sunshine Hamilton (born June 8, 2004) is an American country music singer/songwriter from Madisonville, Tennessee, who captured the nation's attention through her viral social media presence. Her performance of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Blue Yodel No. 6” was posted on YouTube in 2014 and has become a viral hit with over 1 million views that gained attention from the Today show (NBC) and Music Row. Her new YouTube series, Americana Corner, featured Holly Williams for its debut episode and earned a feature story in Rolling Stone's, Rolling Stone Country section.