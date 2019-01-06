John Driskell Hopkins (Hop) (born May 3, 1971) is best known for his role as a founding member, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter for the Grammy Award Winning group Zac Brown Band. Hopkins co-wrote, with Zac Brown, Wyatt Durette and Shawn Mullins, the Zac Brown Band's third single: "Toes" from their 2008 major-label debut The Foundation. It was the second number one single for the band. Hopkins also co-wrote, with Zac Brown, Wyatt Durette and Sonia Leigh, the second single from the band's third major-label album Uncaged entitled "Goodbye in Her Eyes." Hopkins co-wrote the band's first number one hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Heavy Is the Head" which featured Chris Cornell and was the second single from their 4th major label studio album Jekyll + Hyde released in 2015.