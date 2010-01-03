Pixeltan
Pixeltan Biography (Wikipedia)
Pixeltan are a Brooklyn based noise rock/electronic band consisting of Mika Yoneta (vocals/keyboard), Devin Flynn (bass/percussion), and Hisham Bharoocha (drums/electronics). They are currently signed to DFA Records and are working on new material and playing shows in New York City.
