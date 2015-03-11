John BergamoBorn 28 May 1940. Died 19 October 2013
John Bergamo
1940-05-28
John Bergamo Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bergamo (May 28, 1940 – October 19, 2013) was an American percussionist and composer. Since 1970 was the coordinator of the percussion department at the California Institute of the Arts.
John Bergamo Tracks
