Juan de Esquivel BarahonaBorn 1563
Juan de Esquivel Barahona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1563
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbd511f6-03c7-4bdb-b1e4-3f01bab51a59
Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan [de] Esquivel Barahona (c. 1560 – after 1625) was the most prominent of the last generation of Spanish church composers of the Renaissance era. Although he never served in one of the major Spanish cathedrals, his music was known throughout Spain during the early seventeenth century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
O vos omnes
Juan de Esquivel Barahona
O vos omnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O vos omnes
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist