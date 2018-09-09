Juliette and The Licks is an American rock band led by actress and singer Juliette Lewis. Other band members have included guitarist Craig Fairbaugh and guitarist Emilio Cueto, bassist Jason Womack and drummer Ed Davis. Their popular songs include "You're Speaking My Language" and "Hot Kiss". The band broke up in 2009. In 2015, Lewis announced the band would be reunited on July 23rd for a show in Los Angeles. The future of the band past this show was unknown until Juliette announced, via her Facebook account on Feb 1st 2016, that the band will play a gig in London's Heaven on May 4th 2016. In June of 2016, Juliette Lewis announced a solo tour leaving the future of The Licks undetermined. In May 2018 members of the band Tweeted that they were in the Studio working on new music as Juliette And The Licks.