D:ReamNorthern Irish pop rock & dance group. Formed 1990
D:Ream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqstk.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbd2242b-1e2c-49e6-9572-652fee7f8ed0
D:Ream Biography (Wikipedia)
D:Ream is a Northern Irish pop rock and dance group. They had a UK #1 hit with "Things Can Only Get Better" in 1994 as well as eight more top 40 hits. They released two albums, both of which reached the UK top five. The group had an all-male line-up which varied in number, but mainly centred on lead singer Peter Cunnah. The live band included keyboard player Brian Cox, who is now a professor of physics and a television presenter; although Cunnah, as the only official member, normally played keyboards (along with all other instruments) on studio recordings.
