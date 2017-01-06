The Rubinoos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxdb.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbd12bb3-0021-4c3d-9b40-bf482a019290
The Rubinoos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rubinoos are an American power pop band that formed in 1970 in Berkeley, California. They are perhaps best known for their singles "I Think We're Alone Now" (1977, a cover of the hit by Tommy James & the Shondells), "I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend" (1979), and for the theme song to the 1984 film Revenge of the Nerds. Although "I Think We're Alone Now," reaching No. 45 in 1977, has been their only charting hit, the group has a significant enduring cult following among fans of the power-pop genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Rubinoos Tracks
Sort by
I Think We're Alone Now
The Rubinoos
I Think We're Alone Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
I Think We're Alone Now
Last played on
Rock And Roll Is Dead
The Rubinoos
Rock And Roll Is Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
Rock And Roll Is Dead
Last played on
I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
The Rubinoos
I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
Last played on
Hard To Get
The Rubinoos
Hard To Get
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
Hard To Get
Last played on
Please Please Me
The Rubinoos
Please Please Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
Please Please Me
Hold Me
The Rubinoos
Hold Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
Hold Me
Promise Me
The Rubinoos
Promise Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
Promise Me
I Never Thought It Would Happen
The Rubinoos
I Never Thought It Would Happen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
I Never Thought It Would Happen
123 Forever
The Rubinoos
123 Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdb.jpglink
123 Forever
Last played on
Latest The Rubinoos News
The Rubinoos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist