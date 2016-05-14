Pavel KoganBorn 6 June 1952
Pavel Kogan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1952-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbd11205-1344-4638-8294-1a5f29d7d0ef
Pavel Kogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Pavel Leonidovich Kogan (Russian: Павел Леонидович Коган; born 6 June 1952 in Moscow) is a Russian violinist and conductor who currently[when?] leads the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra.
Maestro Pavel Kogan's career has spanned over 40 years and five continents and has led him to becoming a respected and widely known Russian conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pavel Kogan Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in D minor BWV.1043 for 2 violins and string orchestra - 2nd mov
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor BWV.1043 for 2 violins and string orchestra - 2nd mov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto in D minor BWV.1043 for 2 violins and string orchestra - 2nd mov
Last played on
Back to artist