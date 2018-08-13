Colin CarrBorn 25 October 1957
Colin Carr
1957-10-25
Colin Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Carr (born 25 October 1957) is a British cello soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin Carr Tracks
Souvenir de Florence Op. 70, (2nd Mvt.)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir de Florence Op. 70, (2nd Mvt.)
Souvenir de Florence Op. 70, (2nd Mvt.)
Souvenir de Florence for string sextet (Op.70), 4th movement; Allegro vivace
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir de Florence for string sextet (Op.70), 4th movement; Allegro vivace
Souvenir de Florence for string sextet (Op.70), 4th movement; Allegro vivace
Sonata for violin and cello
Maurice Ravel
Sonata for violin and cello
Sonata for violin and cello
Verklärte Nacht: Adagio (sections IV & V)
Arnold Schoenberg
Verklärte Nacht: Adagio (sections IV & V)
Verklärte Nacht: Adagio (sections IV & V)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-22T19:30:08
22
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-13T19:30:08
13
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-05T19:30:08
5
Sep
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-01T19:30:08
1
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-18T19:30:08
18
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
