Cock Sparrer
1974
Cock Sparrer Biography (Wikipedia)
Cock Sparrer is a punk rock band formed in 1972 in the East End of London, England. Although they have never enjoyed commercial success, they are considered one of the most influential street punk bands of all time, helping pave the way for early '80s punk scene and the Oi! subgenre. Their songs have been covered by many punk, Oi!, and hardcore bands.
Their style is influenced by pub rock, glam rock and raw 1960s beat music as delivered by bands like the Small Faces and The Who. Their lyrics mostly deal with topics related to the daily lives of working class people. Their name derives from their original name, Cock Sparrow, a Cockney term of familiarity.
Out On An Island
Cock Sparrer
Out On An Island
Out On An Island
Last played on
Sunday Stripper
Cock Sparrer
Sunday Stripper
Sunday Stripper
Last played on
Where Are They Now?
Cock Sparrer
Where Are They Now?
Where Are They Now?
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Aug
2019
Cock Sparrer, The Damned, Descendents, The Casualties, UK Subs, Dwarves, The Skids, Subhumans, 999, Angelic Upstarts, Spear of Destiny, Poison Idea, Penetration, Booze & Glory, King Kurt, C.J. Ramone, PEARS, Chameleons Vox, Infa Riot, Outcasts, Evil Conduct, Los Fastidios, 1919, Lion's Law, Gimp Fist, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, Tokyo Taboo, TV SMITH & THE BORED TEENAGERS PLAY THE ADVERTS and DOA (LV)
Blackpool Winter Gardens, Blackpool, UK
