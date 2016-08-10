Rooney is the primary musical project of singer-songwriter Robert Schwartzman, evolving from its origin as an American rock band formed by high school friends in Los Angeles. Before Schwartzman decided to continue the project in a different direction, the band's most enduring line-up consisted of Schwartzman (lead vocals, guitar), Louie Stephens (keyboards, piano), Taylor Locke (lead guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Winter (bass guitar) and Ned Brower (drums, backing vocals). The band is named after Ed Rooney, the principal in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Their music is reminiscent of British Invasion rock and 1980s pop, and has been compared to The Beatles, The Cars, Jellyfish, Sloan and Queen. They have toured the nation with acts such as Weezer, The Strokes, Jane's Addiction, Travis, Keane, Audioslave, OK Go, and Queens of the Stone Age.