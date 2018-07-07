Chris GarneauBorn 5 November 1982
Chris Garneau
1982-11-05
Chris Garneau Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Garneau (Boston, Massachusetts, November 5, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Garneau's sound combines elements of folk, Americana, and pop.[original research?] Since releasing his debut album, Music for Tourists, Garneau has toured throughout the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.
Garneau cites Jeff Buckley, Nina Simone, Nico, and Chan Marshall as influences. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California. His second full-length album, titled El Radio was released July 7, 2009, and his third full-length album, Winter Games, was released in 2013. According to his website, his fourth studio album, Yours, will be out in late summer 2018.
Chris Garneau Tracks
Dirty Night Clowns
Chris Garneau
Dirty Night Clowns
Dirty Night Clowns
The Whore In Yourself
Chris Garneau
The Whore In Yourself
The Whore In Yourself
