Jimmy Eat World is an American rock band formed in Mesa, Arizona in 1993. The band is composed of lead guitarist/lead vocalist Jim Adkins, drummer Zach Lind, rhythm guitarist/vocalist Tom Linton, and bassist Rick Burch. As of October 2016, Jimmy Eat World has released nine studio albums, the last eight featuring the current lineup.

The four-piece's commercial breakthrough came with the successful release of several singles from the album Bleed American (2001). Four singles from the album charted within the top twenty positions of the Alternative Songs chart, with "The Middle" reaching the number one position. Jimmy Eat World's follow-up album Futures (2004) featured another Alternative number one song, "Pain". The RIAA certified Bleed American platinum and Futures gold, rewarding the two albums for selling over one and a half million records between them. The band's sixth album Chase This Light (2007) became the band's highest charting album, peaking at number five on the Billboard 200.