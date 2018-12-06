Win Butler
1980-04-14
Win Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin Farnham Butler III (born April 14, 1980) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and multi-instrumentalist. He is one of the co-founders of Montreal-based indie rock band Arcade Fire. His wife Régine Chassagne and younger brother Will Butler are both members of the band.
Win Butler Performances & Interviews
Win Butler Tracks
Mavis Staples
