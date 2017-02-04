SpekCanadian rapper, label executive
Hussain Yoosuf, better known by his stage name Spek, is a Canadian hip hop musician. He is best known for his singles "Smell the Coffee" and "I'm a Hippie". He is also a former member of Canadian hip hop pioneers, Dream Warriors and more recently known for his work as a music publisher.
