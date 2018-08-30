Martin FitzpatrickChorus master / conductor
Martin Fitzpatrick
Summertime from Porgy and Bess
George Gershwin
Ave Maria
Franz Schubert
Two Graces - O Thou in whom we live and move
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
Two Graces - Some hae meat and canna eat
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
4 Partsong Op 71 - My soul would drink those echoes
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
7 Partsongs Op 8 - When Spring begems the dewy Scene
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
7 Partsongs Op 8 - The Day of Love
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
7 Partsongs Op 8 - It is this
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
