MC SolaarBorn 5 March 1969
MC Solaar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk29.jpg
1969-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbbd2644-b4cb-4bb5-a442-315310f68a0b
MC Solaar Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude M'Barali MC Solaar ( (born 5 March 1969) is a French rapper of Senegalese and Chadian origin. He is one of France's most famous and influential hip hop artists.
MC Solaar is known for his complex lyrics, which rely on word play, lyricism, and inquiry. In the English-speaking world, Solaar was signed by London-based acid jazz record label Talkin' Loud and recorded with British group Urban Species and the late rapper Guru, who was a member of the critically acclaimed New York-based rap group Gang Starr. Solaar has since released eight studio albums and one live album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MC Solaar Tracks
Sort by
Le Bien, Le Mal (feat. MC Solaar)
Guru
Le Bien, Le Mal (feat. MC Solaar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jk.jpglink
Le Bien, Le Mal (feat. MC Solaar)
Last played on
Nouveau Western (Peel Session, 15 Dec 1994)
MC Solaar
Nouveau Western (Peel Session, 15 Dec 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Listen (7" Mix)
Urban Species
Listen (7" Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Listen (7" Mix)
Last played on
Nouveau Western
MC Solaar
Nouveau Western
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Nouveau Western
Last played on
La Belle Et Le Bad Boy
MC Solaar
La Belle Et Le Bad Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
La Belle Et Le Bad Boy
Last played on
Le Free Style D Osolete
MC Solaar
Le Free Style D Osolete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Le Free Style D Osolete
Last played on
Relations Humanines (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 1994)
MC Solaar
Relations Humanines (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
A La Claire Fontaine (BBC Session, 15 Dec 1994)
MC Solaar
A La Claire Fontaine (BBC Session, 15 Dec 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Le Bien, Le Mal
MC Solaar
Le Bien, Le Mal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Le Bien, Le Mal
Last played on
Bouge De Là
MC Solaar
Bouge De Là
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Bouge De Là
Last played on
Devotion (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 1994)
MC Solaar
Devotion (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 1994)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk29.jpglink
Devotion (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 1994)
Last played on
MC Solaar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist