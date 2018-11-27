Claude M'Barali MC Solaar ( (born 5 March 1969) is a French rapper of Senegalese and Chadian origin. He is one of France's most famous and influential hip hop artists.

MC Solaar is known for his complex lyrics, which rely on word play, lyricism, and inquiry. In the English-speaking world, Solaar was signed by London-based acid jazz record label Talkin' Loud and recorded with British group Urban Species and the late rapper Guru, who was a member of the critically acclaimed New York-based rap group Gang Starr. Solaar has since released eight studio albums and one live album.