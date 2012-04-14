The Agitator
The Agitator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbbaba85-eec0-4465-97a2-6dc12fbaaad2
The Agitator Tracks
Sort by
Get Ready
The Agitator
Get Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Ready
Last played on
Give Me All That You Got
The Agitator
Give Me All That You Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me All That You Got
Last played on
Say No (Cutline Remix)
The Agitator
Say No (Cutline Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say No
The Agitator
Say No
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say No
Last played on
Let?s Start Marching
The Agitator
Let?s Start Marching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let?s Start Marching
Last played on
Let's Get Marching
The Agitator
Let's Get Marching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get Marching
Last played on
The Agitator Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist