The Amatis Piano Trio was founded in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 2014 by German violinist Lea Hausmann, British cellist Samuel Shepherd and Dutch/Chinese pianist Mengjie Han.

Only weeks after forming, the trio won the audience prize at the Grachtenfestival-Concours in Amsterdam, which quickly lead to their debut at the Royal Concertgebouw. The young, international trio has since emerged as one of the leading piano trios among the new generation, receiving enthusiastic responses from audiences and critics across the UK, Europe and Asia.

Winners of the 2015 International Parkhouse Competition in Wigmore Hall, the trio went on to win several international prizes and competitions. Most recently they were awarded 2nd prize at the International Joseph Joachim Competition in Weimar, Germany and named Dutch Classical Talent 2015/2016, giving performances in all major concert venues across the Netherlands.

The highlights of this season include performances at Wigmore Hall, the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam, as well as concert tours to Hong Kong and Indonesia. The trio performs extensively throughout Europe, concertizing in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Regular festival appearances include performances at the Salzburg Chamber Music Festival, Grachtenfestival Amsterdam, Festival de Monteléon, the Utrecht Chamber Music Festival, Trondheim Chamber Music Festival and the Wimbledon Music Festival. Upcoming engagements include concerts in China, Australia and North America.

The Amatis Piano Trio is also committed to contemporary music and thus founded the ‘Dutch Piano Trio Composition Prize’ in 2015, encouraging young composers to further the piano trio repertoire.

Since 2015 the trio has worked intensively with Wolfgang Redik (Vienna Piano Trio) and Rainer Schmidt (Hagen Quartet) and is currently enrolled in the Piano Trio Master Studies at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg. The trio is part of the European Chamber Music Academy since 2015.

Further musical influences include Hatto Beyerle, the Trio Jean Paul, Lukas Hagen, Fabio Bidini, Ilya Grubert, Anner Bylsma, Christian Schuster, Ib Hausmann, Imre Rohmann and Menahem Pressler.