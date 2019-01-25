Haircut One HundredFormed 1980. Disbanded 1984
Haircut One Hundred
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr73.jpg
1980
Haircut One Hundred Biography (Wikipedia)
Haircut One Hundred were a British new wave group formed in 1980 in Beckenham, London by Nick Heyward. In 1981 and 1982 the band had four UK Top 10 hit singles: "Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)", "Love Plus One", "Nobody's Fool", and "Fantastic Day".
Haircut One Hundred Performances & Interviews
- Nick Heyward Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kyjw7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kyjw7.jpg2016-02-28T13:51:00.000ZThe Haircut 100 frontman performed Take That Situation and Fantastic Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kynsy
Nick Heyward Live in Session
Haircut One Hundred Tracks
Love Plus One
Haircut One Hundred
Love Plus One
Love Plus One
Fantastic Day
Haircut One Hundred
Fantastic Day
Fantastic Day
Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Haircut One Hundred
Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
