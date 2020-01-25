B.G. The Prince of Rap
B.G. The Prince of Rap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbb8da7a-3e9e-4e23-972b-d7893beba806
B.G. The Prince of Rap Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Greene, also known as B.G., the Prince of Rap, is an American rapper and Eurodance artist. He experienced modest success in Germany, where he lived after being posted by the U.S. Army.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
B.G. The Prince of Rap Tracks
Sort by
Take Control Of The Party (Ken Lou Dub Mix)
B.G. The Prince of Rap
Take Control Of The Party (Ken Lou Dub Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B.G. The Prince of Rap Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist