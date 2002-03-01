David MannAmerican songwriter. Born 3 October 1916. Died 1 March 2002
David Mann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bbb38d82-c25b-4e97-ba58-f353737d54e4
David Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
David Mann (October 3, 1916 — March 1, 2002), also known as David Freedman, was an American songwriter of popular songs. His best-known songs are "There! I've Said It Again" (1945), popularized first by Vaughn Monroe and later by Bobby Vinton, "No Moon at All" (1947), recorded by Robert Goulet in (1963) and "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" (1955), recorded most notably by Frank Sinatra, but covered by many other artists over the decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Mann Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist