Kremerata Baltica Biography (Wikipedia)
Kremerata Baltica is a chamber orchestra consisting of musicians from Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). It was founded by Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer in 1997. Gidon Kremer is an artistic director of Kremerata Baltica.
Polka
Alfred Schnittke
Polka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Polka
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV.851
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV.851
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV.851
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
Philip Glass
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
Last played on
McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik
Teddy Bor
McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mh68.jpglink
McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik
Last played on
Scene with Cranes
Jean Sibelius
Scene with Cranes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Scene with Cranes
Last played on
Flowering Jasmine
Georgs Pelēcis
Flowering Jasmine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Flowering Jasmine
Last played on
Adagio from Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Dmitri Shostakovich
Adagio from Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Adagio from Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Last played on
Chamber Symphony, No. 1, Op. 145, 4. Presto
Mieczysław Weinberg
Chamber Symphony, No. 1, Op. 145, 4. Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Chamber Symphony, No. 1, Op. 145, 4. Presto
Last played on
Piano Quintet Op. 18
Mieczysław Weinberg
Piano Quintet Op. 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mj0s.jpglink
Piano Quintet Op. 18
Last played on
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Serenade in D major, K 239, 'Serenata notturna'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in D major, K 239, 'Serenata notturna'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in D major, K 239, 'Serenata notturna'
Last played on
Estonian Lullaby
Arvo Pärt
Estonian Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Estonian Lullaby
Choir
Last played on
Toy Symphony in C major
Leopold Mozart
Toy Symphony in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5gb.jpglink
Toy Symphony in C major
Last played on
Fugue (Three Pieces for chamber orchestra)
Astor Piazzolla
Fugue (Three Pieces for chamber orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Fugue (Three Pieces for chamber orchestra)
Last played on
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
Last played on
Quintet Op.18 For Piano And Strings
Moshei Vainberg, Yulianna Avdeeva, Kremerata Baltica & Gidon Kremer
Quintet Op.18 For Piano And Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mj0s.jpglink
Quintet Op.18 For Piano And Strings
Composer
Last played on
Concerto No. 2 In F Minor Op.21 For Piano And Orchestra
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto No. 2 In F Minor Op.21 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Concerto No. 2 In F Minor Op.21 For Piano And Orchestra
Last played on
5 minutes in the life of W.A.M.
Alexander Raskatov
5 minutes in the life of W.A.M.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
5 minutes in the life of W.A.M.
Orchestra
Last played on
Primavera porteña (Las cuatro estaciones porteñas)
Astor Piazzolla
Primavera porteña (Las cuatro estaciones porteñas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Primavera porteña (Las cuatro estaciones porteñas)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (3rd mvt)
Dmitri Shostakovich, Anna Vinnitskaya, Kremerata Baltica, Staatskapelle Dresden & Omer Meir Wellber
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrkgr.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (3rd mvt)
Composer
Last played on
Flowering Jasmine (Concerto for violin, vibraphone & strings)
Gidon Kremer
Flowering Jasmine (Concerto for violin, vibraphone & strings)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Flowering Jasmine (Concerto for violin, vibraphone & strings)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e94zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-24T19:51:31
24
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5r5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1999-09-04T19:51:31
4
Sep
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
