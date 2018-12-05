Qigang ChenBorn 1951
Qigang Chen
1951
Qigang Chen Biography (Wikipedia)
Qigang Chen (Chinese: 陈其钢; pinyin: Chén Qígāng, pronounced) is a composer of Chinese origin born in 1951 in Shanghai. He has lived in France since 1984, and obtained French citizenship in 1992.
Qigang Chen Tracks
Wu Zing (THe Five Elements)
Jian Tchen Tse
L'eloignement for String Orchestra
Iris Dévoilée
Joie eternelle for trumpet & orchestra
L'Eloignement
Wu Xing (The Five Elements)
Joie eternelle (BBC co-commission: UK premiere) (BBC Proms 2014)
Qigang Chen, Orchestra: China Philharmonic Orchestra & Soloist: Alison Balsom
Joie éternelle
Joie eternelle for trumpet and orchestra
Qigang
