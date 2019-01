Ruby Andrews (born Ruby Stackhouse; March 12, 1947) is an American soul singer. Her best known songs include "Casonova (Your Playing Days Are Over)" (1967), "You Made A Believer (Out Of Me)" (1969), and "Everybody Saw You" (1970).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia