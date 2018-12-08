Ruby AndrewsBorn 12 March 1947
Ruby Andrews
1947-03-12
Ruby Andrews (born Ruby Stackhouse; March 12, 1947) is an American soul singer. Her best known songs include "Casonova (Your Playing Days Are Over)" (1967), "You Made A Believer (Out Of Me)" (1969), and "Everybody Saw You" (1970).
Just Loving You
Wonderful Nite
I Got A Bone To Pick With You
Let's Get A Groove Going On Part 2
Merry Go Round
Away From The Crowd
