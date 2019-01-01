Ute SelbigBorn 18 August 1960
Ute Selbig is German soprano in opera and concert. She has been a member of the Semperoper from 1985. She recorded Bach's Mass in B minor and St Matthew Passion with the Thomanerchor conducted by Georg Christoph Biller.
