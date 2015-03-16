Carlos BauteBorn 8 March 1974
1974-03-08
Carlos Roberto Baute Jiménez (born March 8, 1974 in Caracas, Venezuela), best known simply as Carlos Baute, is a Venezuelan singer-songwriter and television host. His music is mostly in the Latin pop genre, with some ballads and Bachata.
Mi Medicina
Mi Medicina
Mi Medicina
