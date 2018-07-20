Jill BarberBorn 6 February 1980
Jill Barber
1980-02-06
Jill Barber Biography (Wikipedia)
Jill Barber (born February 6, 1980) is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Originally associated with the folk-pop genre, she has performed vocal jazz on her more recent albums.
Jill Barber Tracks
A Kiss to Build A Dream On
Jill Barber
A Kiss to Build A Dream On
Petite Fleur
Jill Barber
Petite Fleur
Petite Fleur
For All Time
Jill Barber
For All Time
For All Time
Don't Go Easy
Jill Barber
Don't Go Easy
Don't Go Easy
Broken For Good
Jill Barber
Broken For Good
Broken For Good
Hard Line
Jill Barber
Hard Line
Hard Line
Measures and Scales
Jill Barber
Measures and Scales
Love For Sale
Jill Barber
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Nothing On Me
Jill Barber
Nothing On Me
Nothing On Me
A 7th Minor
Jill Barber
A 7th Minor
A 7th Minor
Just For Now
Jill Barber
Just For Now
Just For Now
Legacy
Jill Barber
Legacy
Legacy
Somewhere Else
Jill Barber
Somewhere Else
Somewhere Else
Hard Act to Follow
Jill Barber
Hard Act to Follow
Wishing Well
Jill Barber
Wishing Well
Wishing Well
Goodnight Sweetheart
Jill Barber
Goodnight Sweetheart
Chances
Jill Barber
Chances
Chances
