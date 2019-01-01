J.Period (born 12 February 1975 in Los Angeles, California) is a Brooklyn-based Mixtape DJ, remixer and hip-hop producer. He is best known for producing official mixtape collaborations with Q-Tip, John Legend, Nas, Big Daddy Kane, Lauryn Hill, The Roots, The Isley Brothers and Mary J. Blige, and an "audio-biography" style that incorporates personal interviews with these artists into his “Best of” compilations. His original production and remixes have also recently appeared in film trailers for Universal Pictures' American Gangster (2007) and Fox Searchlight's Street Kings (2008). In November 2008, J.Period became the first DJ/producer ever commissioned by Activision to score and produce an entire video game soundtrack—Tony Hawk's Motion for Nintendo DS.