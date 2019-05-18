S!sters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bba81f37-35fc-46c8-862c-28bee554a691
S!sters Biography (Wikipedia)
Sisters (often stylised as S!sters) are a duo that represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv with the song "Sister" after winning the German national final Unser Lied für Israel in February 2019.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S!sters Tracks
Sort by
Sister (Germany)
S!sters
Sister (Germany)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sister (Germany)
Last played on
Back to artist