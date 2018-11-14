Talulah GoshFormed 1986. Disbanded 1988
Talulah Gosh
1986
Talulah Gosh Biography (Wikipedia)
Talulah Gosh were a guitar-pop group from Oxford, England and one of the leading bands of the twee pop movement, taking their name from the headline of an NME interview with Clare Grogan. They supposedly formed when Amelia Fletcher and Elizabeth Price, both wearing Pastels badges, met at a club in Oxford. Formed in 1986, their original line-up comprised Amelia Fletcher (vocals, guitar, principal songwriter), her younger brother Mathew Fletcher (drums), Peter Momtchiloff (lead guitar), Rob Pursey (bass) and Elizabeth Price (vocals). Pursey left early on, to be replaced by Chris Scott.
Talulah Gosh Tracks
Talulah Gosh (Janice Long Session)
I Told You So
Talulah Gosh
Looking For A Rainbow
Sunny Inside
Do You Remember
Be Your Baby (Radio 1 Session, 29 Dec 1987)
World's Ending (Radio 1 Session, 29 Dec 1987)
Spearmint Head (Radio 1 Session, 29 Dec 1987)
In Love For The Very First Time (Radio 1 Session, 29 Dec 1987)
I Don't Want To Have To Break Your Face (Radio 1 Session, 29 Dec 1987)
Sunny Inside (Janice Long session 30.7.86)
Do You Remember (Janice Long session 30.7.86)
Looking For A Rainbow (Janice Long session 30.7.86)
Talulah Gosh! (Janice Long session 30.7.1986)
Beatnik Boy
Way of The World
