James Apollo (born December 25, 1982) is an American singer, bandleader and producer. He was born in Northwest Arkansas and spent formative years in Minneapolis, San Francisco, New York City and Tennessee. He currently lives and works out of Los Angeles.

The Scotsman dubbed Apollo "King of the Road", in regards to a young life of touring. He is best known for creating emotionally textured soundscapes, often gaining musical and lyrical citations to William Faulkner, Tom Waits, and classic sounds of the West. According to Allmusic, "Apollo's broken, bluesy tenor moans out his tale of broken hearts and substance abuse". His songs have been featured in a number of independent films, including the feature, "Sun Dogs" and award winning film 38 témoins