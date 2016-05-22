Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards is a name under which singer-songwriter Dan Michaelson records and performs. They have previously stated that they are inspired by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Johny Cash, Etta James and Dusty Springfield.
Following the release of "Blindspot" in 2013 and "Sudden Fiction" in 2011, the band released "Distance" in August 2014. Memory was released in May 2016.
Tracks
Tides
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Tides
Tides
Undo
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Undo
Undo
Memory
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Memory
Memory
Evergreen
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Evergreen
Evergreen
Bones
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Bones
Bones
Getting It All Wrong
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Getting It All Wrong
Getting It All Wrong
Sheets
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Sheets
Sheets
Now I'm A Coastguard
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Now I'm A Coastguard
Now I'm A Coastguard
Bust
Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards
Bust
Bust
