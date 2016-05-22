Dan Michaelson and The Coastguards is a name under which singer-songwriter Dan Michaelson records and performs. They have previously stated that they are inspired by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Johny Cash, Etta James and Dusty Springfield.

Following the release of "Blindspot" in 2013 and "Sudden Fiction" in 2011, the band released "Distance" in August 2014. Memory was released in May 2016.