The Edsel AuctioneerFormed 1988. Disbanded 1995
The Edsel Auctioneer
1988
The Edsel Auctioneer Biography (Wikipedia)
The Edsel Auctioneer were a band formed in Leeds in 1988 by Ashley Horner (guitar/ vocals), Phil Pettler (bass/ vocals), Aidan Winterburn (vocals, guitar) and Chris Cooper (drums). They were named after the ill-fated Ford automobile whose front grille was supposed to have resembled a woman's pudenda. Best friends with Pale Saints, they lived on the same street in Leeds, Harold Avenue (which spawned the so-called Voice of the Harolds).
The Edsel Auctioneer Tracks
State Of Grace (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1993)
The Edsel Auctioneer
State Of Grace (Radio 1 Session, 11 Apr 1993)
Our New Skin
The Edsel Auctioneer
Our New Skin
Our New Skin
Blind Hurricane
The Edsel Auctioneer
Blind Hurricane
Blind Hurricane
Brickwall Down
The Edsel Auctioneer
Brickwall Down
Brickwall Down
Place In the Sun
The Edsel Auctioneer
Place In the Sun
Place In the Sun
Between Two Crimes
The Edsel Auctioneer
Between Two Crimes
Between Two Crimes
