Beast in Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Beast In Black is a Finnish power metal band that was founded in 2015 in Helsinki by guitarist and songwriter Anton Kabanen.
The musical influences of the band include Judas Priest, Manowar, W.A.S.P., Accept and Black Sabbath.
