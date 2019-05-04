Susan WeinertBorn 24 June 1965
Susan Weinert
1965-06-24
Susan Weinert Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Weinert is a German guitarist and songwriter.
Called one as of the masters of jazz fusion, she has played over 3000 performances.
On her first album in 1992, WDR radio choose Mysterious Stories as jazz production of the year. In 2004, Weinert with her husband Martin Weinert on bass, singer Francesco Cottone, and Hardy Fischötter on drums recorded Running Out of Time.
