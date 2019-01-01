Anneliese Louise van der Pol (born September 23, 1984) is a Dutch-born American actress, singer, and dancer. Following her early career in musical theatre, she was best known for her role as Chelsea Daniels on That's So Raven, a role she reprises on its sequel Raven's Home. Van der Pol also has a career as a singer and has recorded several songs for The Walt Disney Company. She made her Broadway debut in 2007, and appeared Off-Broadway in 2009. She has also acted in the 2010 vampire spoof film Vampires Suck directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer.