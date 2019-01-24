Harry Bicket (born 1961) is a British conductor, harpsichordist and organist. He is particularly associated with the baroque and classical repertoire.

Bicket was educated at Radley College, Christ Church, Oxford, where he was an organ scholar, and the Royal College of Music. Before Oxford, he was an organ scholar at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Afterwards, he was sub-organist at Westminster Abbey, during which time he performed at the wedding of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. He first performed on the harpsichord in 1983 at The Proms as an emergency deputy, his first-ever public performance on harpsichord.

As a conductor, Bicket became known when he stood in as a replacement to conduct Peter Sellars' production of Handel's opera Theodora with Dawn Upshaw, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson and David Daniels, at the Glyndebourne Festival in 1996. In 2003, Bicket made his Covent Garden debut conducting Handel's Orlando with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment (OAE). In 2004, Bicket made his first appearance at the Metropolitan Opera in a production of Rodelinda with Renée Fleming in the title role.